Lytham In Bloom's Britannia figure an eye-catching figure in town centre

This figure has certainly been attracting attention as visitors flock to Lytham for the 10-day music festival and enjoy the town centre shops and restaurants.

By Tony Durkin
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:13 pm

The dedicated volunteers of Lytham in Bloom have created a 3D horticultural sculpture, 'Britannia', to mark and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Year.

It has been placed at a corner plot next to the Lytham Assembly Rooms at the junction of West Beach and Dicconson Terrace, at the entrance to the town’s main square and In Bloom chaoirman Trevor Mackey is delighted with how it has turned out,

Lytham In Bloom's Britannia figure has been placed at a prominent town centre site next to the Assembly Rooms

“The sculpture is a reconfiguration of 'Herbert' the Green Man figure which sat on a bench facing the Market Square for several years but has been absent these last two years because of the Covid pandemic,” said Trevor.

"Herbert presented as somewhat comical figure and prone to wear. Britannia on the other hand is a more dignified figure and surprisingly has remained unscathed so far.”

