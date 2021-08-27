Listed status granted for Blackpool's heritage gems

Collonades

The Middle and Lower Walk Colonnades in North Shore, plus eight Victorian shelters on the Promenade have been granted Grade II listed status.

Blackpool Civic Trust submitted applications for the coastal gems to be listed last year.

The Middle and Lower Walk colonnades, which are part of the North Promenade Conservation Area, are reinforced-concrete structures that run for around 1km.

One of the shelters which has been listed

The Lower Walk colonnade was built in 1923 as a link between the upper and lower levels, and a gateway to the middle level.

From 1923 to 1925 the Middle Walk colonnade was built as a strengthening structure and a way of vertically stacking the upper walk over the middle walk.

This allowed the tram tracks to be moved to free up road space for cars.

A spokesperson for Historic England said: “They are also important examples of inter-war seafront improvements in one of the world’s largest seaside resorts, reflect the growth in the leisure industry and motor transport, and highlight the higher standards of amenity expected by visitors by the early 20th century.

“Architecturally, they demonstrate good neo-Classical detailing and technically sophisticated cantilevering.”

The eight shelters which have been listed joint eight which already have Grade II status.

Most of the shelters were made between 1903 and 1904 by renowned iron-founders Walter MacFarlane and Co (MacFarlanes), of Glasgow and the Lion Foundry Company, of Kirkintilloch.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration at Blackpool Council, said: ‘We welcome these latest listings from Historic England which underlines the significance of Blackpool’s heritage in the national context.

“Despite being a resort with a long history of change and development, the council recognises that preserving our heritage is important for local communities and forms a significant aspect of the resort’s tourism offer.”