Legacy of man who helped shape Blackpool

Tributes have been paid to a former council chief who played a key role in shaping Blackpool.

Jack Wilson, who died on September 29 aged 88, worked on projects including the Houndshill Centre, the Sandcastle water park, Herons Reach housing estate, the zoo and the airport when he was borough surveyor at Blackpool Council.

He joined the council in 1970 as deputy surveyor before taking charge until his retirement in 1992.

His widow Wendy said: "When he was appointed his role meant he was responsible for all major engineering works, architecture, planning and highways.

"He was very professional and loved his job. He found it all very interesting."

Blackpool councillor Don Clapham, who worked with Mr Wilson on the council's planning committee, said: "When the Sandcastle was designed and built it had dual purpose as it is part of the sea defences.

"Jack oversaw the work and, like everything he did, it ended up being a good job.

"It was very easy to work with him and he gave superb advice with planning matters."

Mr Wilson, who lived in Lytham and had been suffering from Parkinson's Disease, was born in Whitehaven in Cumbria. As well as his wife Wendy, he leaves two sons and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Monday October 15 at 2.30pm at Lytham Park Crematorium.