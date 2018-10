Have your say

A major protest against climate change is planned for the Preston New Road fracking site at Little Plumpton

Members of Frack Free Lancashire will be joined by NGOs, speakers, green groups, MPs and campaign groups from across the country at Little Plumpton this morning in a rally to highlight climate change.

It is also expected that the three anti-fracking protestors recently freed from Preston Prison will be there.

We will bring you live updates from today's protests