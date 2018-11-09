If you live in this area of Blackpool, you might face new rules when it comes to doing up your house

A blueprint for the preservation of a historic area of Blackpool has been set out.

It means in future residents will have to take more account of heritage when they make changes to their homes and businesses.

Raikes Hall

Read about other conservation plans Changes could help protect Blackpool's 'corroding' colonnades

The management plan has been drawn up by Blackpool Council for the Raikes Hall Conservation Area, comprising largely of streets branching out from Whitegate Drive.

The conservation area was created in 2015.

The area mainly consists of late Victorian and early Edwardian houses, with listed buildings including the Raikes Hall pub and the former Blackpool Grammer School which is now used by the Salvation Army.

A council report says: "The management plan is not meant to be overly prescriptive, or place a heavy financial burden on homeowners.

"But it is intended to guide and manage change when it is proposed in order to ensure that change is undertaken sensitively by paying due regard to the area's special interest."

In future, any new work must preserve the historic character of the area.

Householders will be encouraged to use timber instead of plastic when it comes to replacing window frames and doors, while removing boundary walls will not be permitted "without very strong justification".

People will also be encouraged to replant gardens especially where the area has been converted to hardstanding, while it is hoped roof lifts will be removed and decorative features are restored to their original design.

Highlights within the conservation area include Whitegate Drive which was first shown on a map from 1786.

Streets to the east of Whitegate Drive which are named after trees including Beech Avenue and Forest Gate, were once part of the Clifton estate developed in the 1880s.

Two of the area's pubs - Raikes Hall and the No. 3 - both date to the late eighteenth century and are two of the oldest surviving buildings in the centre of Blackpool.

Other notable buildings include the Grade II listed former synagogue on Leamington Road and the former Methodist Church on Raikes Parade.