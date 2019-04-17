Heritage guardians honour investment in Blackpool landmarks

Have your say

Multi-million pound investments including the £21m police station, the £16m Icon rollercoaster at the Pleasure Beach and the £5m elephant house at Blackpool Zoo have been recognised by civic chiefs.

The projects were named as winners at the Blackpool Civic Trust annual awards ceremony held at the Imperial Hotel in the resort.

Blackpool Mayor Gary Coleman presents Darren Webster, boss of Blackpool Zoo, with their prize along with Joan Humble

The £20m Hampton-by-Hilton hotel on South Promenade, whose funding package included £4.5m from Blackpool Council, was also highlighted along with the council's Lightpool festival which was part of the Illuminations.

More than 160 guests including deputy lord lieutenant of Lancashire John Barnett attended the ceremony and dinner with awards presented by Blackpool Mayor and Mayoress Gary and Debbie Coleman.

Schools, community groups and business who contributed to supporting and improving Blackpool in 2018 were also recognised.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, said: "The evening was a very enjoyable way to celebrate individual and group achievement in Blackpool.

The Hive artisan coffee shop receives its prize

"I am pleased that John Barnett, the deputy lord lieutenant, and the Mayor and Mayoress could join us, together with MP Gordon Marsden and

the chairman of Lytham St Annes Civic Society Mrs Marion Coupe.

"The 2018 awards highlight the good work of a variety of community groups and also businesses in Blackpool which are supporting our local economy."

Winners:

Staff from Woodlands School receive their prize

Junior School Environmental Shield: Park Community Academy

Senior School Environmental Shield: Park Community Academy

Blackpool Council Conservation Award: Hayles and Howe

Community Award: Winner to Revoe-Lution Choir; runner-up,The Boathouse Youth; highly commended, South Shore Partnership.

Representatives of Western Division police accept their award

Best Open Spaces: Glasdon Group Limited

Best Night Time Economy: Joint winners, Michael Wan’s Wok Inn and Italio Restaurant and Cocktail Bar; highly commended, No 10 Ale House (Blackpool)

Best New Build: Joint winners, Park Community Academy and West Division Police Headquarters; highly commended, Hilton-by-Hampton

Best Refurbishment: Winner, The Hive; highly commended, Woodland School

Best New Visitor Attraction: Joint winners, Project Elephant Base Camp at Blackpool Zoo and Icon, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Transforming Blackpool: Lightpool Festival

Special Award: The Great BTH KNIT Poppy Installation