Have your say on plans to strengthen rules to control dogs in four Fylde locations following attacks

The Council is reviewing the current PSPOs in four locations: Ashton Gardens in St Annes; The Promenade and Promenade Gardens in St Annes; Lowther Gardens in Lytham; and

Fairhaven Lake.

Dogs at these four locations are currently required to be put on a lead only when asked to do so by a police officer or an authorised officer of Fylde Council.

Coun Roger Small and local resident Alison Allen who has been visiting Ashton Gardens since 2016 and recently reported an injured swan.

But members of the public and partners have contacted the Council to request that the PSPO in the four locations is strengthened to require dogs to be kept on a lead at all times.

It comes after the death of a swan last month after it was reportedly viciously attacked by a dog near St Annes boating lake.

Another swan was also badly injured in another incident thought to have involved a dog in Ashton Gardens.

And a St Annes family's beloved King Charles Spaniel was mauled to death by an out-of-control dog near the YMCA swimming pool in St Annes in April.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Operational Management Committee, said: “We do hope that the public will give us their views on this proposed change to the PSPO.

“Many residents were left upset by the dog attacks on wildlife as well as other dogs, some resulting in fatalities to those animals.

“These would have all been avoided if those dogs had been under control on their leads. We feel these are measured responses that will result in a safer environment within those parks.”

Last month, Fylde Council installed new signage around areas of protected wildlife requesting that dogs are kept on leads at all times, to create a safer environment for all those enjoying

the shared spaces at Ashton Gardens, Lowther Gardens, Fairhaven Lake, Promenade Gardens and along the whole stretch of the Promenade.

The proposed changes to the Public Space Protection Orders, which are governed by the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, would mean that dogs would legally have to

be kept on a lead at all times in the areas suggested by the council's PSPO review.

The consultation will run until October 5.