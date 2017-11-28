Have your say on coast social housing change

Fylde coast residents are being asked to have their say on affordable and social housing in a bid to improve the system.

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre councils, together with local housing associations, are welcoming people’s views on how home seekers find and are offered social housing in the area.

The consultation comes as providers are proposing to make changes to the process and make the My Home Choice Fylde Coast system easier and faster to use.

Proposed plans include changing how people are prioritised for homes.

Although priority will still be given to local residents in each area, people who have moved between the three Fylde Coast boroughs will be able to get onto the housing register when previously they may not have met the local connection requirement.

The wide ranging proposals will also see the number of priority bands reduced to three (A-C), making applications simpler.

The new system will offer at least 50 per cent of homes, including those in the shortest supply, only to people in Bands A-C.

Coun Christine Wright, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Finding a home is so important to both families and individuals. The proposals are designed to make the system easier and faster.

“We want to ensure that people in the greatest need still have access to the most homes, while offering opportunities to everyone who needs to move quickly to find a suitable home as soon as it is available. ”

Visit www.myhomechoicefyldecoast.co.uk to see the report.