Hall set for a feast of colour

There is a feast of colour on show at Lytham Hall’s Flower Festival, which continues through until Wednesday, April 26.

By Tony Durkin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
Lytham Hall's Flower Festival continues until Wednesday, April 26.Lytham Hall's Flower Festival continues until Wednesday, April 26.
Lytham Hall's Flower Festival continues until Wednesday, April 26.

The Grade II-listed Georgian mansion, designed by John Carr, provides a glorious setting to observe a host of delightful artistic floral arrangements throughout its rooms.

Manager Peter Anthony and the Hall’s team of volunteers have been hard at work creating the colourful event along with Greg Anderton and other members of the team at Leafy Lytham, based within the Hall grounds.

“It’s a wonderful event that encourages everyone to enjoy this heritage attraction filled with the floral joys of the early season,” said Peter.

Opening times at the Hall during the Flower Festival are 11.30am until 4pm,with last entrance at 3pm.

Admission is £10 per adult and £5 per child and tickets can be booked in advance at www.lythamhall.org.uk or visitors can pay on the day at the North Entrance.

