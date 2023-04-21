Lytham Hall's Flower Festival continues until Wednesday, April 26.

The Grade II-listed Georgian mansion, designed by John Carr, provides a glorious setting to observe a host of delightful artistic floral arrangements throughout its rooms.

Manager Peter Anthony and the Hall’s team of volunteers have been hard at work creating the colourful event along with Greg Anderton and other members of the team at Leafy Lytham, based within the Hall grounds.

“It’s a wonderful event that encourages everyone to enjoy this heritage attraction filled with the floral joys of the early season,” said Peter.

Opening times at the Hall during the Flower Festival are 11.30am until 4pm,with last entrance at 3pm.