Gardens which honour Blackpool heroes are to be protected

Two additional heritage assets have been given special protection as part of moves to preserve Blackpool's history.

Jubilee Gardens on Queens Promenade, North Shore, and a 19th century farmhouse on Poulton Old Road, have both been added to Blackpool Council's local listings.

The former farmhouse on Poulton Old Road

The register of buildings or areas of architectural interest was launched in 2011.

Although it is not a statutory designation, the local list is taken into account when it comes to deciding planning applications.

Blackpool Civic Trust nominated the Edwardian designed Jubilee Gardens to be added to the list.

Originally named North Shore Gardens, they were opened in 1912 before the Gynn colonnade was constructed and four ventilation shafts disguised as 'stone' columns with ornate urns were installed by the southern entrance in 1925.

Further additions over the years have included an ornamental waterfall although it was later paved over in 2002.

In 2012 a memorial to the four emergency services was erected while at the entrance to the gardens there is a small plaque dedicated to the

memory of three police officers who drowned whilst trying to save a holidaymaker who got into difficulties in the sea in 1983.

The farmhouse has been added to the list because most other historic farmhouses in the area, which provide evidence of the historical development of Blackpool, have now been demolished.