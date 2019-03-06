Fylde coast children hit the streets highlight the dangers of dog poo

Children in Thornton and Cleveleys took to the streets to talk to dog owners after an increase in pets’ mess on the pavements.

The youngsters from Manor Beach and Thornton Primary Schools went for a walkabout with County Councillor Andrea Kay.

Thornton and Cleveleys pupils have been touring the streets to ask dog owners to clean up after their pets

The children spoke to residents in the Cleveleys Park and Pheasant Wood areas. They handed out safety bags donated by the Dogs Trust and information cards supported by Wyre Council.

Coun Kay said: “I want to thank everyone from Northfold and Manor Beach for their help. No-one want dog poo on our streets and apart from being unpleasant it is a health risk. We spoke to one lady who had partially lost her sight due to an infection that is carried in dog poo.

“The children loved meeting people and stroking dogs and every owner we met had poo bags with them.”

Chris Clancy from Cleveleys was on of the people who met the children.

He said: “The situation is terrible in some places. Some dog owners never pick up after their pets.

“We even had some poo left in our driveway and the dog owner just left it.”

Another resident supporting the children was Graham Hall of Cleveleys.

He said: “This was a great idea. We have noticed the problem has been getting worse and the other thing I can’t understand is people using poo bags and then just leaving them lying around.”