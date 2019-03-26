Future looking brighter for at-risk Blackpool golf course

Blackpool Council has agreed to continue running Stanley Park Golf Course for another 12 months securing the immediate future of the sports venue.

The council, which owns the historic course, stepped in last October after previous operator Mack Trading entered into voluntary liquidation.

Blackpool Park Golf Course

It agreed to maintain the greens and keep them open until March 31, but has now extended its operation until March 31 2020.

Staff will continue the upkeep of the full 18-holes, which stretch over both sides of East Park Drive, after there was speculation the course could be reduced to nine holes.

Over the coming 12 months the council will continue negotiations to find a new private operator for the course.

The move has been welcomed by Blackpool Park Golf Club, which is based at the course, with season tickets now on sale.

Club secretary Laura Greenall said: "The club is delighted the council has committed to manage the course for a further 12 months until they get another operator in place.

"The clubhouse has remained open throughout and will continue to do so.

"We look forward to welcoming any new members that wish to join us, and I'm sure existing members will continue to enjoy our excellent facilities."

Golfers wanting to use the course can either pay and play, or become a member of the club which enables them to enter competitions.

The greens, which opened in 1925, were designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie, who laid out more than 50 golf courses including Augusta, which is home to the US Masters.

When the council handed over the running of the greens to Mack Trading in 2010, the facility needed a £300,000 investment to plug its finances after the golf course incurred a loss of £97,000 the previous year.

To purchase a season ticket, call the booking office on 01253 302613.