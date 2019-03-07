From next month fines for dropping litter in Blackpool will rise to £150

Litter louts will be fined £150 - up from £80 - in future in Blackpool after town hall chiefs agreed to adopt tougher powers against people who throw rubbish.

The council is also adopting a stronger stance against those who fling waste out of cars.

Litter dropped alongside Squires Gate Lane

The new Littering from Vehicles regulations came into force in April last year and mean for the first time councils do not have to identify which person inside the vehicle threw the litter.

Instead, they can issue a ticket to the registered keeper of the vehicle - even if they were not present at the time of the offence.

The stiffer penalties mean from April 1 on-the-spot fines will increase from the current level of £80 to £150 with reduced early payment rate of £65 if paid within 10 days.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council Deputy Leader, said: “We have adopted the new powers and increased fixed penalty notice fees to act as an even stronger deterrent to people littering on our streets.

“Nobody wants to live or work in an area that that is strewn with rubbish.

"That’s why we welcome and will use all the tools available to tackle this anti-social behaviour.

“Throwing litter from a vehicle onto roads and highways is just as unacceptable as dropping it in the street.

"We have always fined people when we have caught them throwing litter out of a car, but now the registered keeper is responsible we will be looking to use this new legislation to strengthen our enforcement powers.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person that has been infuriated when rubbish has been thrown out of the window of the car in front.

"It’s disgusting and hopefully these new powers will make it a thing of the past.

"The income received from civil penalties for littering from a motor vehicle will be spent on functions and services relating to litter and refuse.”

The new powers also include graffiti, fly-posting and the distribution of leaflets.