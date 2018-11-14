Experts confounded over spread of weed on lake at Blackpool's Stanley Park

A carpet of pondweed has invaded part of Stanley Park lake - posing a problem for town hall conservationists.

A carpet of pondweed has invaded part of Stanley Park lake - posing a problem for town hall conservationists.

Pondweed on Stanley Park lake

Experts have advised the council not to cut the weed back, warning that might encourage it to spread even more.

One possible option could be to dredge the lake in order to resolve the issue.

Tests have shown the pondweed is so far not having a harmful effect on any of the wildlife which uses the area.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "Stanley Park lake does contain pondweed and a naturally occurring algae which fluctuates year on year.

"In the past attempts have been made to cut the weed to prevent spreading into the boating locations.

"However, we have recently sought advice from the Environment Agency who have recommended not to do this as it actually encourages it to spread more.

"We are now looking into the possibility of dredging the lake as another option."

The lake is a haven for many bird species including geese and swans.

The spokesman added: "With regards to the wildlife, we do not have any evidence this is having a significant effect.

"The water quality in the lake has been tested and those samples nearest the ecological area produced the lowest recording of bacteria.

"We are fortunate the lake has an inflow and outflow system which refreshes the water keeping oxygen levels suitable and preventing weed and algae from suffocating the lake.”