The proposed St Annes Event Space project, a cornerstone of the Fylde Council’s St Annes Masterplan, is set to be extended in terms of ambition and budget.

After extensive public consultation and design revisions, members of the council’s executive committee are to consider the approval of an expanded scheme with a revised budget of £2.91 million.

That’s almost twice the £1.5m in the council’s existing capital programme approved by the council on in July last year, so approval is now being sought for a fully funded capital budget increase of £1,412,462.

The project, who would create a space for events ranging from concerts, outdoor cinema, markets and more in the section of St Annes Square immediately east of Clifton Drive, has now been developed to Royal Institute of British Architects Stage 3 and includes several proposed enhancements to the original design. They include:

Redevelopment of the existing car park to extend the events space;

Removal of one dome and use of quality materials to create a visually appealing focal point, understood to be a stepped plaza;

New amphitheatre-style seating and reduced planting for an open feel;

Repositioned bus layby for improved pedestrian connectivity;

Enhanced lighting system and modernised street furniture.

Last summer’s approval of the budget for the original scheme was the first major initiative under the St Annes Masterplan and a multi-disciplinary team was appointed to design a £1.5 million public realm events space.

A public consultation was conducted between July 19 and August 11 which received 232 responses and feedback has influenced the project's development, focusing on event types, seating, accessibility, parking, lighting, and more.

That led to a more ambitious scheme in preparation of a bid to the third round of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund but last November, the council found it had been unsuccessful in its bid.

But the council vowed to carry on in its aim to bring about the events space. Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “Despite this setback, our determination to invest in St Annes Square remains.

"Of our three town centres in Fylde, St Annes has struggled most to adapt to online shopping trends and recover from the pandemic.

"While the beach and promenade remain a popular destination, bringing people into the town centre to enjoy the hospitality, shops and businesses on offer is a priority for this council and so the plan is to invest in the more ambitious scheme for greater impact.”

A report due to be presented to executive committee members tonight (May 23) sets out the details of the main funding sources for the budget increase to £2.91m, which includes the additional funding required from the capital investment reserve to achieve the overall budget for the scheme.

Coun Buckley added: “We are thrilled to be having discussions around the advancement of the St Annes Event Space project, which promises to be a vibrant addition to our town centre.