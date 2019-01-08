Crackdown on Fylde coast drive-by litter louts

Litter louts who throw rubbish out of cars will face fines of up to £200 under new powers set to be adopted by town hall chiefs.

Blackpool and Fylde are among councils poised to use the tougher legislation which means in future the owner of the car will be punished even if it is a passenger who discards the rubbish.

Offenders in Fylde will face a fixed penalty of £100 - reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, but which could be increased to £200 if not paid within 28 days.

The new Littering from Vehicles regulations came into force in April last year and mean for the first time councils do not have to identify which person inside the vehicle threw the litter.

Instead, they can issue a ticket to the registered keeper of the vehicle - even if they were not present at the time of the offence.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said the authority proposed to adopt the new powers.

They said: "We have always fined people when we have caught them throwing litter out of vehicles, but now the registered keeper is responsible.

"We will be looking to use this new legislation to target registered keepers if litter is thrown from a vehicle."

A recommendation to adopt the powers is expected to be put before councillors for approval in coming weeks.

Fylde Council's environment, health and housing committee will consider a recommendation when it meets on Tuesday.

A report going before councillors says the authority "has a duty to keep land in its area, including highways and roads, clean".

It adds: "The penalty notice is issued to and payable by the keeper of the vehicle.

"It is immaterial whether the litter was thrown by the keeper of the vehicle, or even whether the keeper of the vehicle was present in the vehicle at the time."