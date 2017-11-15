Charity needs its own 'helping hand'

A charity which has been supporting vulnerable people in Blackpool for more than two decades is now appealing for assistance itself.

Helping Hand, which runs a second hand furniture shop in Cookson Street, has been forced to axe vital outreach sessions due to funding restraints.

Trish Arlott, Chris Mathews, Debbie Holden and Joy Mather inside the Helping Hand shop

It also needs to replace a van used to deliver furniture to those in need.

Now the charity’s trustees are appealing for help from the community to sponsor a new van and donate money towards relaunching the outreach sessions.

Joy Mather said: “Helping Hand was set up in May 1996, by three local clergymen. In a nutshell, its objects are to support the most vulnerable members of our society.

“These objectives have been fulfilled in many ways over the past 21 years.

“Until earlier this year, Helping Hand ran two outreach sessions at St Peter’s Church in South Shore which involved offering clients a free hot meal, clothing, support and referral to other agencies, and the option of attending sessions to find out more about Christianity.

“Sadly, due to financial restraints the trustees had to suspend Helping Hand’s very important outreach activities for now.

“But we are hopeful that with help, we will soon be reaching out again to those in need and in poverty.”

Among the charity’s work is handing out starter packs of furniture, bedding and other household essentials.

It is appealing for financial support so it can start new outreach sessions on Mereside, and to replace its van so it can take more donated furniture to people in need, as well as using it to generate funds for the running of the charity.

Joy added: “At present the trustees are able to continue some of their work through donations and charitable grants, and by recycling and upcycling furniture for sale in the shop and undertaking house removals.

“But times are hard, not just for families and individuals, but charities as well.

“Helping Hand desperately needs a ‘helping hand’ to meet its commitments and continue its excellent work.”

All donations, however small, are welcome.

 £150 keeps a van running to pick up donations and deliver furniture for one week

 £40 pays for a starter pack of furniture

 £50 allows a fridge to be donated to someone in need

People ban donate by credit/debit card at https://mydonate.bt.com/donation/start.html?charity=184228 or send a cheque to Helping Hand’s shop at 28-30 Cookson Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EA or call on 01253 622960.