Bungalows to be built on site of former Blackpool garden centre

Fresh plans to redevelop a former garden centre with housing have been approved by Blackpool Council.

The scheme will see 12 detached bungalows built on the former Baguleys site on Midgeland Road.

The former Baguleys Garden Centre

Previously outline permission had been granted for 36 houses on the land, later reduced to 22, but that approval lapsed last September.

David Shepherd, the agent for applicant Denmack Holdings, told Blackpool Council's planning committee the scheme would meet rising demand for homes for older people as they would be targeted at those aged over 55.

He said: "Having these 12 bungalows potentially will free up family sized housing in the borough when people downsize."