Blueprint to protect Blackpool's historic buildings

Further steps have been taken to protect Blackpool's architectural heritage from the threat of poorly thought out redevelopment or demolition.

Town hall chiefs have agreed a new blueprint for the future management of the resort's 300 locally listed buildings and structures.

The Local List Good Practice Guide advises owners to take into account the historical significance of buildings when they are compiling new investment plans.

Landmarks on the list include resort pubs such as The Mitre, The Pump and Truncheon and The Cedar Tavern, as well as buildings such as the Spiritualist Church on Albert Road and Shaw's Depository on Whitegate Drive.

The document, which has been put together by council planners, says over the years many structures have been lost to make way for the growing tourism industry.

It adds: "Change is part of the nature of Blackpool and many buildings which were once the fabric of every day life have had to change their use to remain viable."

But it also warns: "This practice of constant use and re-use of old buildings, and changes to their appearance driven by changes in taste, lifestyle and behaviour, means that many buildings which have become part of the local

scene may yet be in danger of being irredeemably changed or lost forever."

The council says the list is not intended to restrict development "but will seek to ensure any proposals take into consideration the local significance of the building".

The new guidance is the latest move by the council to prioritise heritage.

New conservation areas are also being created, with plans currently being considered for conservation areas covering North Promenade and Marton Moss.

The majority of structures on the local list were constructed between the mid 19th century and 1939.

Compilation of the list began in 2011 amid growing concern about the loss of buildings which did not merit a national listing but were considered significant locally.

Case study

When Aldi opened its store in Oxford Square, redevelopment required demolition of the locally listed former Thomas Motors building.

But a requirement of planning permission being granted was that the ground floor facade of the building was retained. This was done, with the facade moved forward and subsequently marked with a blue plaque.