Blackpool town centre orders agreed

Blackpool Council's executive committee has approved new controls for the Promenade and town centre.

Councillors agreed a recommendation to update and extend the current three-year public space protection order (PSPO) which expires on November 10.

Consultation on proposals to increase powers which include banning glass from the beach was held during the summer.

There will also be stricter controls of street performers, unauthorised charity collectors and pedlars. The latter will not be allowed to operate vending units exceeding 2.1 metres in length in future.

Town hall chiefs hope toughening up their powers will also help clamp down on nuisance behaviour such as beggars.

A report to the executive said one of the key issues identified within the

consultation "has been the issue of problematic and anti-social behaviour begging in the town centre and amendments are proposed to ensure this developing issue can be effectively addressed."