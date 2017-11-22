Blackpool set to welcome new elephant family

Blackpool Zoo is to get a new herd of four female Asian elephants - who are packing their trunks in time to arrive early next year.



Minbu, Tara, Noorjahan and Esha will transfer to Blackpool’s new elephant house from their current home at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire.

An artists impression of the new elephant house at Blackpool Zoo

They will join Blackpool’s resident elephant Kate at the new enclosure set to open to the public next spring.

The move will enable the Twycross elephants to breed because eventually it is hoped to bring a bull elephant to Blackpool, while Twycross does not have the resources to house a male elephant.

It has come about after months of work with experts from the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Blackpool Zoo managing director Darren Webster said: “Our elephant, Kate,has now moved into her new home and has settled in very well.

“We are working closely with Twycross Zoo’s specialist team of keepers and management to welcome the girls in the new year.

“Following this, we will facilitate introductions to Kate within the new development before we open the new house in spring, with a view to introducing a bull elephant in the future to complete the herd.”

The elephants will be transported in special steel crates, and are already being familiarised with them.

Dr Sharon Redrobe of Twycross Zoo said: “We carefully assessed all viable options for our herd, but as Blackpool can now boast one the best elephant facilities in the UK, this was the best option and it’s the right thing to do for the long-term survival of not only this herd, but Asian elephants as a species.”

The elephants will be transported two at a time, with mother Noorjaham and calf Esha travelling in a crate big enough for both of them.

Albert Pamies, head keeper of the elephant section at Twycross said: “Once our girls are familiar with the crates, and not before, they will be transported to Blackpool Zoo two at a time, with mother Noorjahan and calf Esha travelling together in a crate big enough for both.

“Our elephant team from Twycross will also travel to Blackpool, and will spend several days on site to help introduce and familiarise our girls with their new surroundings.”