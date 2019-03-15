Blackpool park undergoing a revamp has a new mascot thanks to 10 year old Millie

A 10 year old pupil from Boundary Primary School has won a competition to create a new mascot for Gateside Park.

As part of a project to improve the green space in Grange Park, children were asked to design an animal character to represent the park.

Millie Gee from Boundary Primary School in Blackpool was the winner of a competition run to design a mascot for Gateside Park. Millie is pictured with Emma Whitlock, Gateside Park Project Manager

Lucy the Ladybird was the winning design by Boundary Primary School Year 5 pupil, Millie Gee. Her colourful drawing illustrates the instantly recognisable insect that can be found in parks and gardens across Blackpool.

Lucy will feature on artwork in Gateside Park, with wooden carved archways at each entrance and information boards showing the improvements to the park, encouraging local residents to make the most of it.

The second prize was awarded to Christ the King Catholic Academy Year 2 pupil, Kaja Cioch, seven, for her eye-catching drawing of a bat.

Bats are commonly found in Gateside Park and there are several bat boxes hung on trees for them to roost in during the day.

The prizes were awarded to the youngsters by Keep Britain Tidy’s Gateside Park Project Manager Emma Whitlock.

She said: “We had 40 entries to the competition and there were many fantastic drawings, but the two finalists were the most striking and relevant to local wildlife.”

The winner and runner-up both received a voucher for Wilko, the high street store that is supporting Keep Britain Tidy in delivering this green space project with the proceeds of its carrier bag charge.