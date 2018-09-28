Blackpool dog owners respond to consultation

Hundreds of people have taken part in a council consultation into proposed changes to dog control orders in Blackpool.

The consultation, which closed on Tuesday, saw a total of 1,625 questionnaires filled in.

A council spokesperson said: “Since Dog Control Orders (DCO's) were transferred by law into Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO's) it became a requirement for us as a council to consult on local dog laws every three years, which is why the consultation took place.

“1,625 questionnaires have been received since the start of the consultation on July 27. All responses will now be considered carefully and diligently.”

A new public spaces protection order would reinforce existing restrictions but also includes five new areas where dogs must be kept on a lead, if it is approved.

Currently dogs are also not allowed on the Central Beach between North Pier and the Solaris Centre on South Promenade between May 1 and September 30.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council, has handed in a petition as part of the consultation.

He said: "The public have told us they back an approach which not only puts in place strict regulations to prevent fouling and out of control animals but rewards the vast majority who are responsible and care for their pets.

“We are fortunate in Blackpool to have so many parks and open spaces and yet pet owners are worried there will be nowhere for them to provide the kind of off lead exercise dogs need."