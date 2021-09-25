A survey will run until October 20 so that residents can put forward their views.

The plan is based on recent studies by The Carbon Trust and Atkins, following recommendations from the council’s climate assembly earlier this year.

A greater proportion of Blackpool’s emissions than the Lancashire average comes from domestic energy use, mainly from gas and electricity.

Proposed actions include exploring the development of a solar farm at Blackpool Airport, moving to all-electric buses, and implementing an ‘Energy from Waste’ facility, which would turn waste materials into green gas.

Retrofitting council houses with enhanced insulation, replacing existing street lighting with LEDs and implementing a tree strategy programme are already underway.

Not only would the plan help the planet, but a greener economy could create up to 4,000 Fylde coast jobs, the council said.

Blackpool Council’s Climate Emergency Steering Group, made up of staff from all council services and companies, will meet every three months to ensure progress is made.

A Climate Action Partnership, made up of councillors, residents, young residents, climate experts, businesses and other relevant parties will also meet twice a year to check on progress and facilitate projects.

Leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “We are all guilty of taking for granted the systems on which we build our lives, ecological and man-made, natural and designed. The climate crisis challenges both.

“We can and will adapt, with innovative ways of thinking and a spirit of co-operation. It will take time, hard work, and we will all need to learn to change, but our effort now can transform the lives of future generations."

Coun Jane Hugo added: "This action plan is a significant milestone and a crucial step towards Blackpool tackling the climate crisis.

“Recommendations from the climate assembly have led directly to 31 of the actions in this plan and I would like to thank members of the assembly for their valuable contribution.

“The assembly process ensured members of the assembly were representative of the whole Blackpool population, and that is vital because making Blackpool a greener place affects us all.

“The climate emergency calls for immediate action. Now we have a plan in place I am eager for us all to concentrate our efforts into putting the actions into practice. The impact of these changes will not only affect us, but generations to come.

“I would urge everyone in Blackpool to take an interest in the report, give their feedback during the consultation and continue to get involved and inspired.”