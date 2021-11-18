The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed that strains of bird flu had been detected in Lancashire' s wild bird populations last week following a national outbreak. Here's what we know so far.
1.
One dead swan was found on the boating lake in the park on Sunday, while a dead Canada goose was found at the water's edge. A third dead swan was found by a fisherman yesterday morning.
2.
A cordon was put in place by Blackpool Council yesterday. A spokesman said: "Although it is not confirmed, we suspect it be avian flu due to the symptoms the birds were displaying beforehand. As a precautionary measure we have cordoned off the lake and put signage in place."
3.
On Friday, November 12, a cygnet with symptoms of bird flu was removed from the pond behind the Four Seasons Eatery in Staining by volunteers from Hugo's Small Animal Rescue. It was taken to the Veterinary Health Centre in Lytham, where it was euthanised, and its body sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for autopsy.
Photo: Bailey Lister
4.
On Sunday, November 7, a swan was found dead on the Japanese Pond at Cypress Point, Lytham, and another was found on the main pond nearby a day later.
Photo: Brambles Wildlife Rescue