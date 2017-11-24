Appeal launched to help victims of flooding

Victims of this week’s flooding are to benefit from a special appeal fund.

The Community Foundation for Lancashire has today launched an appeal to raise money for all those hit by Wednesday night’s floods.

The appeal – backed by the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette – will contribute to clean-up costs, emergency repairs, clothing, food and drink, heating and heating equipment, childcare equipment and basic furniture in the flood-hit areas, which include Lancaster, Galgate, Garstang, Pilling and the Fylde coast.

Community Foundation for Lancashire has started the Appeal by making a £5,000 donation from its own discretionary funds, helped by a generous donation of £15,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Community Foundation for Lancashire Chief Executive Rae Brooke said: “Having previously managed a Lancashire flood appeal, we are acutely aware of the effects floods have on the local community.

“That’s why we are launching the fund again to provide whatever support we can. We aim to raise funds to provide vital support for individuals, families and community groups who are in need of help at this time.”

“This is a truly terrible time for individuals and families affected and with Christmas just over four weeks away we would urge everyone, including businesses, to consider making a donation to help support them through this very difficult time.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue reported 500 emergency calls related to flooding on Wednesday night, and 70 people had to be rescued from their homes.

