All geared up to make a Splash! on St Annes’ Promenade

St Annes’ eagerly-awaited seafront Splash! park will be officially opened on April 3.

The £259,000 joint project between Fylde Council and St Annes Promenade Gardens Friends is housed in a long-disused former paddling pool area on South Promenade and is designed to appeal to three- to 12-year-olds.

It will be free to use and available, weather permitting, seven days a week through the main tourist season.

It had originally been hoped it would open in the latter stages of last summer, but some complications experienced during the water tanks excavation phase of the work caused the launch to be put back.”

Ian Roberts, chairman of the Promenade Gardens Friends, said: “We are delighted to see this project come to fruition.

“We know from the extensive consultations we did with local residents and visitors just how eagerly anticipated this facility is and we are confident that it will create happy family memories for many years to come.”

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley (pictured inset), added: “This is the realisation of a dream for me and excellent use of a well-loved feature of the Promenade Gardens.

“This area has been long neglected and when I became Cabinet member for Tourism and Leisure I managed to persuade my Cabinet colleagues to back the scheme to the tune of £150,000. The Council has also released more than £70,000 from new development for community use towards the scheme.

Coun Cheryl Little, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “This beautiful new splash park is the first of its kind for Fylde and will be instantly popular with lots of families and visitors.”