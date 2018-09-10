Entries galore for Freckleton's produce show

The annual Freckleton Horticultural and Produce Show proved a big success once again, attracting of entries in a wide variety of classes.

More than 1,000 competitors took part in the event and it was rated the biggest and best yet by the show’s joint secretary Pauline Mitchell.

Mick McDowell proudly displays his winning Heaviest Onion in Show. Photo: ROB LOCK

Pauline said: “It was another great turnout for the show and it was great to see so many entries across every class in the show.

“It was really good as well the local school children could take part in the event.

The event, held annually at the village hall, is coming up to its 40th anniversary and this year included 28 categories.

Along with vegetables and flowers, classes included a wide range of crafts, which saw the village school children well represented.

Jim Cartmell with his prizewinning dahlia. Photo: ROB LOCK

Children from Freckleton Strike Lane primary school, Freckleton CE primary school and Warton’s Holy Family Catholic primary school entered poems and pictures into the competition.

The event was first hosted in 1980 and long standing show secretary, Harry Robinson, has attended every one.

The 93-year-old said this year was another success.

Some of the notable winners of the show include Mick McDowell who won the Heaviest Onion and Longest Runner Bean classes as well as Phillippa Braithwaite who won the Arts and Crafts category and Best Framed Picture.

Talented brothers Lucas (left) and Roman Fairclough scoop the top two prizes in the Imaginative Toy section. PIC BY ROB LOCK

Jim Cartmell won Best In Show after being declared the winner for the Giant Decorative Dahlia and Floral Aggregate.

Freckleton CE primary school won the best handwriting category and Holy Family school won the bookmark category.