Engaging in maths and English through fooball

Fleetwood Town Community Trust visited Larkholme Primary School to take part in a live maths lessons with children in KS2.

The programme – which looked to engage youngsters in subjects across the National Curriculum – was delivered live over BBC iPlayer by BBC Teach, and this session looked closely at maths; with emphasis on shapes and space.

Children were encouraged to participate in physical activity during the lesson, and saw the group look at different concepts of perimeter, area, symmetry and co-ordinates, to ultimate give the group a variety of ways of looking at the work they complete.

The 35-minute session was hosted by former England women’s defender Alex Scott, and the BBC Teach team.

It was filmed live at Manchester City’s training complex with the activities happening at the venue, and with thousands of schools across the United Kingdom getting involved with the

initiative.

Ash Moreau, the Sports Development Officer at the Trust believes this is a key project within their Premier League Primary Stars programme.

He said: “The aim of this programme was to get children move active in lessons such as English and Maths and to try and get them more engaged within the classroom, as well as outside.

“The children used football, and as they looked at the area and the perimeter of a football pitch, you could see the children really relating to it.

“However, teachers and children can focus on another sport and use that to help children with their understanding. Jack Garside, a Year Six pupil, said:“I thought today was really fun. At the start we had a warm-up dance, and this got the whole class dancing. We then moved onto the activities, and as we are learning about co-ordinates, today really helped us.”