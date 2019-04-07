End of an era as Queen's Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson retires from Morecambe Bay role after 55 years

Cedric Robinson, The Queen's Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay is set to retire after 55 years in the post.

Now 86, he has been taking people across the sands of Morecambe since 1963.

But after a double hernia operation last year, he is, ruefully, taking things a bit more slowly.

Mr Robinson said: "I have never felt my age. I felt as if I could go on forever - until I had this operation.

“Lots of walkers have come up to me and said, ‘By gum, Mr Robinson, you set a good pace’.

"It's been my life. I left school at the age of 14 and I have been on these sands ever since.

"It's a dangerous environment. There's nothing changes as much as Morecombe Bay."

Lancaster Walks, Tours and Talks said: "We had the pleasure of joining Cedric Robinson on the sands on a number of occasions. Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours wish him all the best in his (semi) retirement."

This year's eight-mile Bay walk takes place on Saturday July 13 in aid of north west charity Kidneys for Life and will be the first led by Mr Robinson's successor Michael Wilson.

Michael is a fisherman from Flookburgh, as were his ancestors before him. He has worked with Cedric over time and understands the movements of the channels in Morecambe Bay, where he has lived all his life.