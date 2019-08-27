'End fracking' letter presented to Cuadrilla as protestors gather at firm's Bamber Bridge head offices today

Anti-frackers descended on Cuadrilla headquarters today to present a letter to the company requesting an end to fracking at Preston New Road.

Residents from Fylde, Blackpool, Wyre and Lancashire gathered outside the Cuadrilla House offices on Sceptre Way, Bamber Bridge, where they handed in a letter of request for a permanent end to the operation at at the Fylde site.

Anti-frackers present a letter at Cuadrilla's head offices in Bamber Bridge

Refering to earthquake activity there, residents say they believe impacts have reached an intolerable level, including impacts on community mental health, structural damage and a lack of responsibility from both the Government and fracking industry.

A spokeperson from the group said: “Public confidence in fracking is at an all-time low. Residents have absolutely had enough of the spin, lies and ridiculous comparisons of earthquakes to fruit and household items.

“The Oil and Gas Authority have suspended operations at Preston New Road and now we are demanding that a permanent ban be implemented against fracking with immediate effect.

“Our lives and well-being should be prioritised over a private company’s financial gain.”

Cuadrilla said they did not want to comment on today's protest, but added: "If the public are concerned and want more information, they should keep an eye on our social media and visit our website."

Meanwhile, Cuadrilla issued a statement issued earlier today following further micro seismicity at Preston New Road last night.

A spokesperson for Cuadrilla confirmed a micro-seismic event was detected at the shale exploration site in Preston New Road, near Blackpool, just before 10.20pm.

The event measured 1.0ML on the Richter scale and had very limited ground motion associated with it.

The spokesperson said: “Cuadrilla was not hydraulically fracturing at the time and hydraulic fracturing has not been carried out over the weekend.

"This event lasted for a couple of seconds and the average ground motion was 0.1mm per second.

"Being of a low magnitude and with very low ground motion it is unlikely to have been widely felt.

"Operations at Preston New Road remain suspended.

"The well integrity has been verified and remains unaffected.”