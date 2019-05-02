Empty Fleetwood shop made safe after falling window led to it being cordoned off

An empty shop in Fleetwood which has become an eyesore had to be made safe after yet another incident there.

Some of the first floor windows of the former Store Twenty One premises, on Lord Street, blew out due to strong winds on Sunday, causing glass to shatter onto the pavement below.

Last year a rusty sign fell off and also crashed to the ground.

The site has now been made safe and is no longer blocked off, but concerns about its untidy appearance and safety have been raised in the town.

Residents noticed the area was taped off at the weekend and asked police on the Fleetwood Facebook site why they had taken such a measure.

They were told: “During the heavy winds on Saturday the upstairs windows of Store Twenty One have blown open and glass has fallen.

“Some of the windows are still insecure and could be a danger to pedestrians. The council are aware and will be securing it tomorrow.

“There has been a dangerous window in the shop above so it was cordoned off to ensure no-one gets hurt.”

Once a prestigious shop unit, it has declined over the last two years.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Following the incident we have worked in partnership with the fire service to ensure the building has been made safe again.”