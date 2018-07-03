Emmerdale actress to walk from Preston to Blackpool for charity

Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Tate in the soap, will be taking part in a fundraising walk from Preston to Blackpool.

The 43-year-old, originally from Lancaster, will join other walkers as part of the Lancashire Women’s Centres (LWC) ‘Walk with’ funraising challenge.

The walking challenge will cover 40 miles over two days as participants start at the Burnley centre and walk to the five LWC centres ending at Blackpool where the will be a party at the Comedy Carpet.

The challenge is to help raise awareness and vital funds for the charity, as well as helping LWC mark the centenary year of women gaining the right to vote.

The event is open to all and takes place on September 8 and 9.