Emergency services remain at scene of 'ongoing' incident near Central Pier in Blackpool: Here's what we know so far
and live on Freeview channel 276
A member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appeared to be a major incident on the pier shortly before 11am.
Pictures from the scene showed at least five coast guards and two police vehicles attended, although the eyewitness also claimed to have seen an ambulance.
Officers later confirmed they were responding to a “concern for safety” incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety.
“It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”
Seven hours after the incident was first reported, police confirmed they remained at the scene.
They also added that they were “searching for a man of whom there is a concern for welfare”.
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”
North West Ambulance Service said they had been called to an incident in Blackpool much earlier, clearing the job at 7:50am with no hospitalisation required.