Emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing incident near Central Pier in Blackpool today (Tuesday, September 5).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appeared to be a major incident on the pier shortly before 11am.

Pictures from the scene showed at least five coast guards and two police vehicles attended, although the eyewitness also claimed to have seen an ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers later confirmed they were responding to a “concern for safety” incident.

Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety.

“It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”

Seven hours after the incident was first reported, police confirmed they remained at the scene.

They also added that they were “searching for a man of whom there is a concern for welfare”.

Police and coastguard are at the scene.Image: Dave Nelson

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”