Emergency services remain at scene of 'ongoing' incident near Central Pier in Blackpool: Here's what we know so far

Emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing incident near Central Pier in Blackpool today (Tuesday, September 5).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
A member of the public drove past the scene and witnessed what appeared to be a major incident on the pier shortly before 11am.

Pictures from the scene showed at least five coast guards and two police vehicles attended, although the eyewitness also claimed to have seen an ambulance.

Officers later confirmed they were responding to a “concern for safety” incident.

Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave NelsonEmergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson
Emergency services at Central Pier in Blackpool. Image: Dave Nelson

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10am today to a report of a concern for safety.

“It is ongoing and emergency services remain in the area.”

Seven hours after the incident was first reported, police confirmed they remained at the scene.

They also added that they were “searching for a man of whom there is a concern for welfare”.

Police and coastguard are at the scene.Image: Dave NelsonPolice and coastguard are at the scene.Image: Dave Nelson
Police and coastguard are at the scene.Image: Dave Nelson
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard is supporting Lancashire Police in a concern for welfare incident in Blackpool.”

North West Ambulance Service said they had been called to an incident in Blackpool much earlier, clearing the job at 7:50am with no hospitalisation required.

