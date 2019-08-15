Emergency services called to attic fire in Meadowbrook home

Firefighters were called to put out a fire in the attic of a house in Meadowbrook.
Two crews from Blackpool and South Shore stations were sent to the property at around 1:20pm this afternoon, where they found the fire had already been put out.
Investigators said the fire involved felt in the attic, but said no casualties were reported.
READ MORE >>> David Schwimmer lookalike who defrauded a string of Blackpool shops jailed for nine months in Burnley Crown Court
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot-spots in the attic, and used a triple-extension ladder to remove roof tiles to check underneath them.
Crews worked at the scene for around 1.5 hours.