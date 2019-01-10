Emergency roadworks on M55 sliproad cause disruption for motorists

Hundreds of motorists faced delays due to emergency roadworks being carried out on the M55 near Wesham this morning.

The emergency roadworks are being carried out on the slip road motorway, with motorists warned of disruption until they're done.

Traffic went back to the Windy Harbour traffic lights.

Due to the lane closure, part of the A585 near Greenhalgh had a lane closure as well which caused delays of nearly 30 minutes for motorists backing up to Windy Harbour.

Traffic England said one lane of the eastbound exit slip road at junction three - the Wesham circle - is shut, with traffic woes expected until around 9pm on Friday.

The part-time signals at the Wesham circle, designed to control traffic flow, were not activated during the rush hour traffic.