Emergency repairs as Blackpool road crumbles

Emergency repairs are being carried out on one of Blackpool’s worst roads after resurfacing plans were hit by more delays.

Deep potholes have developed along Cropper Road in Marton with other parts of the road continuing to crumble since The Gazette highlighted the issue in July.

Potholes on Cropper Road

Wainhomes is building 73 homes as part of its Marton Meadows development close next to Cropper Road, which is off Progress Way.

The housing developer says it is responsible for the road in front of the development – approximately half of the road between the Progress Way roundabout and the School Road roundabout.

Wainhomes told The Gazette in July work should be complete by the end of 2017 once a Section 278 Agreement was in place – but no significant work has taken place.

Contractors were seen this week patching up areas of Cropper Road close to the entrance to Marton Meadows.

But the worst part of the road is near Ramp City with vehicles having to dodge worsening potholes to get past.

Confusion persists over who is responsible for repairing that section.

County Hall closed the nearby North Houses Lane – known locally as the Moss Road –in 2014 after its condition became hazardous.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council (LCC) said: “We’re sorry that Cropper Road is currently in a poor condition, however we are currently working to finalise an agreement for it to be resurfaced by Wainhomes (North West) Ltd as part of the planning permission for their ongoing development to the east of Cropper Road.

“We’re working to take this forward as soon as possible with the aim of the resurfacing scheme taking place early next year. In the meantime, we will monitor the condition of the road and carry out any temporary repairs which may be needed.”