Air ambulance lands at Thornton Cricket Club after man suffers medical episode on pitch

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
Emergency services including the air ambulance have responded to a 999 call from Thornton Cricket Club today.

Police and paramedics remain at the scene, off Wyre Road, where a man is reported to have suffered a serious medical episode.

The air ambulance attended the medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club, off Wyre Road, on Wednesday morning (August 13)placeholder image
The air ambulance attended the medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club, off Wyre Road, on Wednesday morning (August 13) | Blackpool Gazette / National World

The air ambulance touched down on the cricket pitch at around 11am, joining NWAS colleagues who arrived earlier by road.

Lancashire Police said the incident response was led by North West Ambulance Service. NWAS were approached for further details.

More to follow...

