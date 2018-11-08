Elton John announces huge North West concert dates - but what about Blackpool?

But you promised Elton!

Sir Elton John, 71, has finally dashed hopes of ever returning to Blackpool to finish his abandoned Prom concert after revealing the full dates for his farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The singer kicked off his goodbye world tour in the US in September, and will continue to perform across the world in more than 300 shows until 2021.

The tour will arrive in the UK on June 9 next year, when he will play the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, before another outdoor show at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales on June 15.

He will then return in November 2020, starting off at London’s O2 Arena before playing four nights at the Echo Arena in Liverpool and the Manchester Arena.

It means he will have failed to live up to his promise to come back to Blackpool after his show on the Prom in 2012 was abandoned due to bad weather

After his Tower Festival Headland concert was cut short by high winds and rain, the megastar singer pledged “I’ll make it up to you and I’ll come back again.”

With just six songs left on the set list and almost two hours into the event, the plugs were pulled.

Tickets for the 2020 dates will go on general sale on Friday November 16 at 10am.