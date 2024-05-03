Sign up for our free newsletters now He was placed on life support following the accident on April 10, but his injuries were too severe and the following day, his family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support. Ellis had been working as an apprentice landscaper at Wyre Gardens, where his bosses said he “exceeded all expectations” and he had become a “well-loved” member of the team.

Born at home in Scorton, he attended Little Ducklings nursery before moving on to Scorton Primary School. From there he transferred to Garstang Community Academy, and played football for Cockerham FC Under 7s through to Under 15s. His funeral will take place at St Peter’s Parish Church in Scorton on Tuesday, May 14 at 11am, after which he will be laid to rest in the churchyard. In a statement posted on social media, funeral director Greg Hodgkinson said Ellis’s funreal cortege will start at Garstang Funeral Home, and people were welcome to pay their respects en route. He added: “His final journey will be on the back of tractor, something Ellis loved. "People are welcome to pay their respects to his passing funeral cortege as his friends, in a convoy of tractors, travel with him to church. "We shall leave the Garstang Funeral Home at 10.25am, before meeting the tractor convoy near Booths. "The route will come back down Garstang High Street around 10.30am and then onto Scorton. "Please don’t be afraid to wear colour, or for his farmer and work friends, some farming or hi-vis clothing. "We want this to be a celebration of Ellis’s life, for what he was and what he loved. “Should you wish to make a charitable donation in memory of Ellis, they would be gratefully received to help support ‘North West Air Ambulance’ c/o funeral director." Following the funeral, Ellis’s family has invited mourners to join them at The Patten Arms, Winmarleigh, “for refreshments, to share stories and continue remembering Ellis”.