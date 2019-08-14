Ellie-Rose Siddall death: Inquest is opened as police continue to investigate

The inquest into the death of a 1-year-old girl in Blackpool has opened as the police investigation still continues.

Ellie-Rose Siddall died on February 8 after being found unresponsive by her mother at their home on Marton Drive in South Shore.

Police cars on Marton Drive following the death of Ellie-Rose Siddall

The inquest into the tot’s death was opened yesterday at Blackpool Town Hall.

Coroner Alan Wilson preciding said: “Ellie-Rose had been found unresponsive at home by her mum after being put to bed and it had been reported that she had been unwell.”

Mr Wilson read part of the postmortem and said: “There is an indication that Ellie-Rose had been in a single bedroom and there was a toddler bed in that bedroom but there was also a toy box at the foot of the bed made from some flexible material.

“The information provided to the pathologist that one interpretation of events was the child had been found in a head down position in the toy box in the corner of the bedroom.

“In due course, the pathologist has reported back to the court and the medical cause of death, as far as she is concerned, is reported as positional asphyxia.”

In addition there were comments in relation to an infection called Group A Streptococcus.

A man and a woman were arrested the same day as Ellie-Rose’s death on suspicion of murder. The arrested 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were later released pending investigation.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said officers are investigating the case still.

The results will be passed to the police as part of the investigation and the inquest will remain on holdpending the police case.