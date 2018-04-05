Eggs-cellent Easter event raises funds for Trinity hospice

An Easter-themed coffee morning raised £700 for Trinity Hospice in Blackpool.

Organised by Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice and held at Poulton Bridge Club, the coffee morning was bustling with activity and was attended by young and old.

Easter coffee morning organised by the Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice. Pictured are Patricia Moran and Mary Wright.

As well as stalls selling cakes, jams and preserves, handbags and accessories, there was a chocolate tombola and a raffle with prizes including an enormous box of Marks and Spencer chocolates, a Peter Rabbit made out of straw with a basket, spring bulbs, biscuits, easter eggs and more chocolate.

Beryl Moran, who started Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice 39 years ago, and has been an officer and a secretary for many years, said: “It went off very well. The Easter-themed stalls and activities were very popular.

“We have a good team of volunteers of between 15 to 20 people and we have a meeting once a month to organise things. We also have 50 members, our youngest member is 14 and our oldest member is 98! “

Call Beryl Moran on 01253 885318 for more information on Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice.

Easter coffee morning organised by the Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice. Pictured are Janet Allwood, Joan Rudnick and Maureen Percival.

The next coffee morning on May 12 will be Royal baby and wedding-themed.