Egg-throwing youths wanted after shopper punched three times in face

Egg-throwing youths encouraged a thug to attack a man who challenged them on top of a St Annes supermarket car park.

The 48-year-old approached the gang who were chucking eggs at people on Durham Avenue from the top of Sainsbury’s car park.

But one of the group set upon him, punching him three times in the face.

It happened at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

Police say the attacker was “being encouraged by the rest of the group to attack the victim.”

The youths were wearing dark tracksuits and trainers.

Contact police on 101.