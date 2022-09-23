News you can trust since 1873
Egerton Road closed as air ambulance and police attend 'serious incident' near Ashton Park in Preston

A large police presence has been spotted around Egerton Road and an air ambulance has landed in Ashton Park, in a serious ongoing incident in Preston.

By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:03 pm

Police have confirmed they are dealing with a ‘serious ongoing incident’ on Egerton Road.

Air ambulance are also in attendance, and was spotted landing in Ashton Park.

Egerton Road was reported to be closed off at around 13:20 on Friday Sept 21, with no access via the Pedders Lane junction.

Egerton Road was closed on Friday afternoon.

Updates to follow soon.

Air ambulance landing in Ashton Park on Friday, September 23, 2022