Efficiency will help Lancashire businesses grow

One of the more innovative arrivals to the Lancashire business community is poised to help businesses reduce their waste.

Tony Whittaker, of multi-disciplinary water and energy consultancy Carbonbit, said that becoming more efficient in your usage of water and energy creates a hedge against future energy price rises, which are expected to almost double in the next 10 years.

“It’s actually a good investment too,” said Tony, “with opportunities to get the efficiency work done without any up-front cost, which is really appealing to most SMEs. It starts with a free health check.”

Carbonbit is sponsoring the awards night of the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, which will celebrate the leading lights of Lancashire's business community at its annual prize-giving ceremony next week.

It will hand out 18 prizes to businesses in front of a sell-out audience in the Tower Ballroom at The Blackpool Tower.

Mr Whittaker said: "The BIBAs is about celebrating the achievements of businesses of all sizes and all sectors across Lancashire for their successes, but it should also inspire those who are just starting out on their business journey.

"The Tower Ballroom will be filled with business leaders who have experienced everything there is to experience in business and they can use that experience to help out this next generation of business leaders.

"I know that many of those who have won and support the BIBAs have already given their support as part of the awards process and this needs to continue when the trophies have been handed out."

The winners of the BIBAs, which will be unveiled on Friday, September 14, will enter into the BIBAs Academy, a package of masterclasses with business leaders, exclusive visits to top firms and growth workshops organised by the awards.

The Academy is supported by the University of Central Lancashire and chartered accountants and business advisory firm, Moore & Smalley.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of awards organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: "The BIBAs is more than just a business awards, it is about building a legacy which enables Lancashire's economy to continue to thrive.

"The BIBAs Academy is about helping the best in the county get even better and when our winners collect their trophies at our awards ceremony next week, that is just the beginning of their journey, not the end."

For further details, visit www.thebibas.co.uk.