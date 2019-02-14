Wise words from Bob the Builder designer Curtis Jobling

Author and illustrator Curtis Jobling returned to his roots to delight Fylde coast schoolchildren with an insight into his work.

Blackpool-born Curtis, renowned as the designer of children’s television hit Bob the Builder but also the man behind many fantasy novels, visited Cardinal Allen High School to meet Year 7 Cardinal Allen and Millfield pupils before going on to Baines School.

Author and illustrator Curtis Jobling signs books for pupils from Millfield and Cardinal Allen

It is part of the year long Lancashire ‘We are Reading’ pledge which aims to encourage schools and library services to sign a pledge and work together to promote reading.

Lancashire County Council launched the year-long campaign in the Spring of 2018 and it will run until World Book Day next month with the aim of encouraging schools and library services to sign a pledge to promote reading.

Elaine Sherriffs, pupil services manager at Cardinal Allen High School, said: “The event was a huge success, a fab presentation and really kept the students engaged.”