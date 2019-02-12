Why it isn't good news that Highfield is bucking the trend when it comes to Blackpool secondary schools

The issue of schools becoming academies as part of the government's long-term place to overhaul education has been a political hot potato.

Unity Academy in North Shore is a 'good' school

There have been well versed arguments against the idea, as well as for it, but, in general, academy trusts have driven up standards in Blackpool, though it has taken some time.

Highfield Leadership Academy, in South Shore, was the last secondary school in the resort to become an academy in 2016, but it has bucked the positive trend when it comes to Ofsted inspections.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the ratings given to resort high schools before and after they became academies:

Armfield Academy, in Lytham Road, South Shore, only opened in September and has yet to be inspected. Verdict: TOO SOON TO SAY

Aspire Academy, in Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, was formed when the 'inadequate' Collegiate and Bispham schools merged. It was upgraded to 'requires improvement' at its first inspection as Aspire, and was recently labelled as 'good'. Verdict: IMPROVED

Montgomery Academy, in All Hallows Road, Bispham, was rated 'good' in 2011 before converting a year later. In 2014 it was rated 'inadequate' but has since improved to 'requires improvement', a rank given at its last two inspections. Verdict: MIXED

St George's School, in Cherry Tree Road, Marton, was 'good' before becoming an academy in 2014. Two years later, it was told it 'requires improvement'. Verdict: NOT IMPROVED

St Mary's Catholic Academy, in St Walburga's Road, Blackpool, was also 'good' prior to becoming an academy, a rating is still boasts. Verdict: STAYED THE SAME

South Shore Academy, in St Annes Road, South Shore, was rated 'inadequate' when it was Palatine. After being an academy, it was again given that rating in 2015 before being upgraded to 'requires improvement' two years later. Verdict: IMPROVED

Unity Academy, in Warbreck Hill Road, North Shore, was told it was a 'satisfactory' school under old-style ratings when it was still Beacon Hill. After becoming an academy and re-naming as Unity, it was upgraded to 'requires improvement' before being told it was 'good' in 2017. Verdict: IMPROVED

