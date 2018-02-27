Warning after pupil is ‘nearly knocked over by reversing car’

A pupil of Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School was nearly knocked over by a reversing car, parents have been told.

The Bispham Road school said the Empowerment Charity, based in the old Bispham Family Centre next door, had reported the near miss.

It said it happened when ‘one of our children ran through their car park and behind a moving car’.

In a letter to parents, the school said: “Please could you remind your children that they must remain on the pavement and not walk or run through this car park, or walk along their external wall? Thank you for your help in keeping all our children safe.”

The school said its own car park is only for staff, visitors, and disabled people.

“There are still a small number of adults dropping off and collecting children in our car park, which is causing problems for staff and drivers with a disabled permit,” it added.

“Please could all drivers who are eligible to use the disabled bays and school car park continue to make sure that they display the appropriate paperwork in their car windscreen at all times?”

Bispham Endowed has around 430 pupils aged from three to 11. It was praised in 2016 for bumping its Ofsted rating up to ‘good’.