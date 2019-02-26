Up to 45 members of Blackpool and The Fylde College staff at risk of redundancy

Some 45 members of staff at a Fylde coast college face being laid off due to developing changes to services.

Blackpool and The Fylde College has marked the equivalent of 26 full-time jobs across a range of different departments and campuses for possible reduncancy following a review of the college’s previous year.

Some 65 per cent of those whose jobs may be at risk work part-time.

Robby Ryan, chief operating officer at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “The annual business planning process has identified 26 full time equivalent roles which are at risk of redundancy, none of which are frontline teaching roles.

“A consultation period is underway which will focus on mitigating the need for any compulsory redundancies and consider alternatives such as redeployment, to ensure we retain our highly-talented employees wherever possible.

“As a community college, Blackpool and The Fylde is an exempt charity where our curriculum is aligned to the needs of the economy and the communities which we serve.

“Blackpool and The Fylde College constantly seeks to meet the needs of its stakeholders which include our students, the local community, schools, employers and the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership.

“This approach ensures our students have the best opportunities of securing rewarding and sustainable careers and get the optimum return on their investment.”

The collective consultation will be completed towards the end of March.