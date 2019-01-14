This is when online applications for Lancashire primary school places close

Have your say

Online applications for primary school places are about to close.

The closing date for online primary school place applications is tomorrow, Tuesday January 15.

The quickest way to apply is online via the county council’s website - last year 95% of parents used this method.

Staff at Lancashire County Council are keen to remind parents that they need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools, where you’ll find all the information you need.

Parents can also call on 0300 123 6707.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.